Fire breaks out on cargo ship in Romanian port of Midia

A fire broke out on board a cargo ship carrying ore in the Romanian port of Midia, north of Constanta, Digi24 reports, BTA reports.

The incident was reported on the morning of August 21. Firefighters and medical teams with specialized equipment were immediately dispatched to the scene.

By the time the rescue services arrived, the fire had engulfed a significant part of the stern sector of the ship. Firefighters were able to quickly bring the flames under control and prevent them from spreading further.

No crew members were injured in the incident.

The fire comes amid a series of incidents and emergencies in the Romanian Black Sea region in recent days.

On August 20, a Romanian F-16 fighter jet destroyed a naval drone in the Black Sea off the coast of Constanta.

Earlier, a Greek-flagged tanker carrying Russian oil was also reported to have been hit in the Black Sea.