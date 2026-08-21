A summer trip to seaside destinations is always a test of logistics. When the tasks include transporting five people and "all the luggage in the world", the traditional SUV quickly reveals its limits. That is why Citroen offers a proven formula for long distances – Citroen SpaceTourer, equipped with a 180 hp turbodiesel unit, coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Since the French manufacturer wisely listened to the voice of its customers and once again brought traditional internal combustion engines back to the range, we had the opportunity to test this passenger van in real conditions, traveling over 1,000 kilometers without refueling. During this transition, the new French van once again showed why diesel remains unsurpassed in large long-distance vehicles.

Exterior

Outside, the car retains its clean, functional silhouette, which does not flaunt unnecessary design experiments. With a length of nearly 5 meters (4,983 mm), a width of 1.92 m and a height of 1.89 m, it declares its intentions at first glance - full use of space. The exterior, especially the front, is modernly updated, but the emphasis here is entirely on practicality and aerodynamic efficiency for such a body type.

The front part bears the brand's updated light signature, highlighted by LED headlights and a restyled grille, which visually gives the passenger van a wider and more stable stance. The 17-inch two-tone Phoenix Diamond-cut alloy wheels give a very pleasant premium look, breaking the traditional "van-style" perception. The massive sliding electric doors on both sides are also impressive, making it easier to access the second and third rows even in the tightest parking spaces.

The large rear door provides a huge opening for loading, and the low threshold is a real relief for heavy suitcases. An additional plus is the ability to independently open only the rear window – an extremely useful feature when you have parked close to a wall or another car and want to just drop a bag or backpack quickly.

Interior

Entering the cabin reveals the true power of the car. The salon offers enormous configuration options, and in our case the 7-seat layout allows for ideal "leveling" between the passenger space and the luggage compartment. The second row has two separate, extremely comfortable armchairs, folding tables on the backs of the front seats and a multifunctional movable cabinet that can be converted into a table. Individual air conditioning vents in the ceiling provide quick air conditioning, and third-row passengers are also catered for, with additional air vents, cup holders and USB-C ports.

The infotainment system with a 10-inch HD touchscreen and wireless integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto provides quick navigation and entertainment without annoying cables. There is also a wireless smartphone charger on the center console, as well as plenty of niches and storage compartments - including a practical storage compartment at the top of the document panel. The panoramic glass roof, divided into two longitudinal sections with individual blinds, brings an incredible amount of natural light into the cabin, as well as an additional dose of luxury.

The huge surprise is the driving position. Despite the lack of complex electrical adjustments or certified orthopedic profiles, the seat turned out to be phenomenally comfortable - even after a long journey behind the wheel, fatigue in the lower back is simply absent. The view from above and the ergonomic panel with physical buttons for the air conditioning make control intuitive. The special button on the dashboard is also very useful, which quickly turns off the system's speed warnings and lane assist.

Engine and driving characteristics

Under the hood, a turbodiesel engine with a working volume of 2,184 cc works, generating a power of 180 hp at 3,750 rpm and a solid torque of 400 Nm, available even from low revs. The unit is coupled with the eight-speed EAT8 automatic transmission with a torque converter, developed by Aisin. This combination works extremely refined - the gears change imperceptibly, and the engine remains in its most optimal operating range without unnecessary "forcing" on climbs.

Even with a total weight exceeding 2.5 tons with luggage and passengers, the car accelerates smoothly and confidently, relying on the abundant diesel traction. On narrow and steep roads, the gearbox holds the correct gear when descending, providing effective engine braking and saving the brake system from overheating. Otherwise, the control system has three modes - Normal, Eco and Power - which fine-tune the throttle response and gear shifting.

A real weapon for this van is its maneuverability - thanks to the extremely large steering angle of the front wheels and a turning diameter of only 12.4 meters, the 5-meter van takes 90-degree turns with the ease inherent in a much smaller car. On the highway, the car maintains stability thanks to its low center of gravity compared to classic SUVs and the specially tuned suspension with progressive shock absorbers, which filters out the imperfections of the asphalt, without allowing excessive lateral tilt in corners.

With a total mileage of 1000 km, mainly out of town, but also a fairly large part on the highway, the average real consumption was found to be 7.0 liters per 100 km, which with a 69-liter tank guarantees an impressive autonomous journey of over 1000 km on a single charge. As a minus, the higher level of aerodynamic noise from the side mirrors at speeds above 130 km/h, as well as the presence of harder plastics in the lower part of the interior, can be noted. In addition, the height of 1.89 meters requires some attention in certain underground parking lots, and with more dynamic driving on a road with sharp bends, the roll (normal for this type of car) is a little more noticeable.

Conclusion and price

The French van offers an excellent combination of functionality, huge capacity, low operating costs and surprisingly good road comfort. At a price of 44,794 euros for a well-equipped version and the possibility of using a tax credit due to the seven-seater homologation, this model is among the most reasonable offers on the market for large families or businesses.