Geopolitical tensions in Europe have reached new highs in recent hours with a series of key international events. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk made a sharp statement justifying the destruction of the “Nord Stream“ gas pipeline, while Finland launched an investigation into a new violation of its airspace by a Russian plane. Meanwhile, Brussels revealed surprising details about Kiev's military demands, and a concrete formula for peace emerged in the race for a new UN leader. As of 6:36 a.m. on August 21, 2026, the situation remains dynamic.

Donald Tusk: Shame on those who who built “Nord Stream“

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk openly justified the sabotage against the Russian gas pipelines “Nord Stream – 1“ and “Nord Stream – 2“ in September 2022. According to him, the organizers of the sabotage have nothing to be ashamed of. According to him, the moral and political guilt lies entirely with the countries that allowed and implemented the construction of these energy facilities in the first place.

His statement comes against the backdrop of an international investigation in Germany and Croatia, where another Ukrainian citizen was recently detained on suspicion of complicity in the attack. Poland categorically stands behind the thesis that the project has always threatened European security.

Source of information: Lenta News (lenta.news/news/2026/08/21/polsha-potoki/) and ZN.UA (zn.ua/europe/stydno-dolzhno-byt-ne-tem-kto-vyvel-severnyj-potok-2-iz-stroja-a-tem-kto-eho-postroil-tusk.html)

Finland investigates Russian plane for entering airspace

The Finnish Ministry of Defense announced that it is launching an official investigation into a Russian plane on suspicion of violating the state border. The incident is registered in the afternoon of August 20, 2026 in the western part of the Gulf of Finland.

Defense Minister Antti Hakkänen stressed that Helsinki takes every attempt to compromise the country's territorial integrity with full seriousness. The Border Guard Service is already collecting data, as this is the latest case of such friction since Finland became an official member of NATO. The Russian side has not commented on the accusations at this time.

Source of information: Bulgarian National Radio (bnrnews.bg/horizont/post/518158/finlandiya-razsledva-predpolagaemo-navlizane-na-ruski-samolet) and Kommersant (kommersant.ru/doc/8894134)

Instead of air defense: Kiev asked for strike weapons from the European Union

Although European leaders are actively discussing strengthening Ukraine's air defense, Kiev's real requests within the framework of the large-scale European fund for €90 billion look different. European Commission spokesman Balazs Uyvari revealed that so far Ukraine has not sent official requests for the supply of air defense systems along this line.

Instead, Kiev's military needs are focused entirely on offensive capabilities:

Ударни безпилотни летателни апарати (БПЛА)

Ракети с голям обсег

Модерни изтребители

От ЕК допълват, че Киев има пълното право да промени параметрите на своите поръчки по всяко време, но текущият фокус остава върху офанзивното въоръжение.

Източник на информацията: Общественная служба новостей (osnmedia.ru/politika/kiev-zaprosil-u-es-drony-rakety-i-samolety-vmesto-sistem-pvo/)

Формула за мир в ООН: Отказ на Украйна от НАТО за край на войната

В разгара на дебатите за избор на нов генерален секретар на Организацията на обединените нации (ООН), един от официалните кандидати за поста предложи конкретен дипломатически изход от кризата. Ивон Баки, бивш посланик на Еквадор в САЩ и Франция, обяви, че дълготраен мир може да бъде постигнат единствено чрез договаряне на неутрален статут на Украйна.

Според Баки, официалното закрепване на статут за неприсъединяване на Украйна към НАТО е ключовият компромис, който би задоволил изискванията за сигурност на региона и би сложил край на военните действия. Идеята предизвика сериозни дискусии в кулоарите на Общото събрание на ООН