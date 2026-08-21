World Review: From North Korea's Nuclear Secrets to Meghan Markle's Political Ambitions and the Panama Water Crisis

Global geopolitical upheavals, economic strategies across the ocean, logistical challenges on key trade routes and the death of one of the iconic figures in American diplomacy.

The last few hours have brought a wave of key international events. Diplomatic tensions around the Korean Peninsula have risen sharply after Seoul revealed shocking data about Pyongyang's real nuclear potential. At the same time, new political and economic debates are heating up in the US - from the White House's ambitions to overcome the huge national debt through accelerated economic growth, to the secret plans of the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle for a career in the Senate. In addition, global trade faces a new test due to the contraction of shipping in the Panama Canal, and the diplomatic elite in the United States mourns the loss of Nancy Kissinger.

The real threat: South Korea estimates twice as many nuclear warheads in the DPRK as Trump claims

South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-baek announced during a parliamentary session that Seoul's estimates North Korea has an arsenal of between 80 and 120 nuclear warheads. These alarming figures practically double the figure previously reported by US President Donald Trump, who estimated Pyongyang's stockpile at just 57 units.

South Korean authorities emphasize that due to the DPRK's extreme isolation it is difficult to name an absolutely accurate number, but data from international private research organizations support the higher estimate. Seoul has explicitly stated that, in accordance with its current policy, it will not officially recognize North Korea as a nuclear state and will continue to rely entirely on the “nuclear umbrella“ and the strategic partnership with the United States.

Meghan Markle wanted to take Kamala Harris's place in the US Senate

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle had serious intentions to enter big American politics, sources told the prestigious publication The New York Post. According to leaked data, Prince Harry's wife lobbied to have her candidacy considered for Kamala Harris's seat in the US Senate after Harris was elected vice president of the country.

The journalistic investigation reveals that just weeks before her election victory in 2020, Markle requested a special meeting with California Governor Gavin Newsom to discuss her possible appointment to the vacant post. Although the Duchess's officials categorically deny such political ambitions, the governor's office confirmed that a meeting with the royal couple did indeed take place. Newsom eventually appointed Alex Padilla.

J.D. Vance: US economic growth must outpace national debt

US Vice President J.D. Vance made a key statement on the country's financial stability. The administration in Washington aims to ensure a growth rate of the US economy that is faster than the rate of growth of the national debt.

This statement comes against the backdrop of worrying economic indicators showing that the total US national debt recently crossed the historical psychological threshold of 40 trillion dollars, exceeding 120% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP). According to Vance, the only sustainable way to deal with the fiscal deficit and huge interest costs is not just belt tightening, but a powerful stimulus to domestic production and American businesses.

Climate crisis: Panama Canal cuts shipping due to drought

The Panama Canal Authority has officially announced that new, serious restrictions on the passage of vessels are being introduced. The reason is critical water shortage caused by unexpectedly low rainfall levels in the Gatun Lake basin and the ongoing anomalies of the El Niño climate phenomenon.

From September, the number of daily transit slots for ships will be drastically reduced: up to 9 places in the modern locks Neopanamax and up to 23-25 slots in the Panamax. The restrictions have already led to a historic spike in prices at emergency auctions for passage, reaching an average of $1.1 million per slot. Logistics experts warn that this could seriously slow down global supply chains and make goods more expensive, forcing carriers to seek alternative land routes through North America.

Mourning in Washington: Nancy Kissinger, widow of the legendary Henry Kissinger, dies

Nancy Maggins Kissinger, wife and widow of the late former US Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Henry Kissinger, has died at the age of 92. The sad news was officially confirmed by her family to leading American media outlets such as The New York Times and Bloomberg.

Nancy Kissinger died at her home in South Kent, Connecticut. Although she never held an official diplomatic post, she spent nearly half a century at her husband's side and was a fixture on the United States' most important international missions during the Cold War, becoming a recognizable face for world leaders from the Middle East to Russia. Henry Kissinger died in late 2023 at the age of 100.