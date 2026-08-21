Imran Khan Released from Jail and Urgently Moved to Hospital

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was moved under extreme security measures from the “Adiala“ prison in Rawalpindi to the private “Shifa“ hospital in the capital Islamabad.

The historic decision to transfer was made by a three-member bench of the country's Supreme Court, headed by Justice Shahid Waheed.

The magistrates ordered the government to provide the 73-year-old political figure and former cricket star with immediate access to a specialized multidisciplinary medical board, which would include his personal doctor.

Khan's lawyers and family have been raising the alarm for months about a serious deterioration in his health, stating that he has lost nearly 85% of the vision in his right eye due to lack of treatment in his cell.

Although the government of Shehbaz Sharif tried to challenge the court's decision and insisted that the medical examinations be carried out at a government hospital, the administration was forced to comply after Khan's party (PTI) threatened massive nationwide protests and a contempt of court case. The area around the hospital in Islamabad was completely blocked by more than 800 police and paramilitary forces.

Khan has been in prison since August 2023 on dozens of corruption charges, which he and his supporters say are entirely politically motivated.