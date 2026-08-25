Venezuela reports release of over 1,000 political prisoners since start of year

Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez said 1,046 people have been freed since January 2026, when authorities began a process to release political prisoners, EFE news agency reported, quoted by BTA.

“Also, 12,000 people have received procedural relief and we will continue to move forward responsibly“, Rodriguez said in an address to the nation.

According to her, the government continues to work with the International Committee of the Red Cross to inspect conditions in places of detention. The collaboration was announced last week after pressure from human rights groups and relatives of political prisoners.

Rodriguez said authorities would continue to improve conditions in the prison system. According to her, the goal of the partnership with the Red Cross is to inform the international community about the changes and progress made in this area.

Releases continue

Following the capture of Nicolás Maduro on January 3, the government led by Rodriguez began a process of releasing detainees that continued throughout the year.

In February, parliament also approved an amnesty law, which authorities say has benefited more than 8,000 people. In most cases, however, these are people who were already free but were subject to certain restrictions.

The latest releases took place in mid-August, days after the end of the first round of dialogue between government representatives and former opposition MP Dinora Figuera, who has the support of the United States.

On August 15, the government announced the release of 131 people. However, the data differ from those of human rights organizations. They confirmed 81 releases, while the largest opposition coalition - the Platform for Democratic Unity - indicated 105.

By June, non-governmental organizations had confirmed the release of 894 political prisoners since the beginning of the year.

Promise of changes in security

Rodriguez also touched on the issue of public security. She promised to eliminate police checkpoints in cities, which critics say are often used for extortion.

At the same time, the president said that police presence will be increased, but through mechanisms that respect human rights.