Russian drones damaged a Ukrainian border crossing point near the border with Moldova

On the night of August 25, Russia attacked the international automobile border crossing point “Vinogradovka“ in the Odessa region, near the border with Moldova, with Shahed attack drones, the press service of the Southern Regional Directorate of the State Border Service of Ukraine reported, quoted by UNIAN, reports Focus.

During the attack the infrastructure of the border crossing point was damaged. The fire that broke out has already been localized by rescue teams.

The crossing has been temporarily suspended

Due to the damage caused, the movement of citizens and vehicles through the crossing has been suspended.

The Ukrainian authorities have notified the Moldovan side of the situation. Traffic is being redirected to other border crossings.

So far, no casualties have been reported in the attack.