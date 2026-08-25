Premium diesel prices in Italy exceed 3 euros per liter on some highways

Fuel prices have already crossed the psychological threshold of 3 euros per liter at some gas stations on Italian highways, the consumer organization "Codacons" reported today, quoted by ANSA, BTA reported.

The organization analyzed the prices declared by operators to the Ministry of Transport on August 24 and 25. The highest recorded price is on the A22 Brennero-Modena highway, where premium diesel reaches 3,159 euros per liter.

Diesel is also sold at extremely high prices in other places. On the A21 Turin-Piacenza the price reaches 2,729 euros per liter, and on the island of Pantelleria - 2,799 euros.

Among the highest prices for regular diesel are 2,699 euros per liter on the A4 Venice-Trieste and the A28 Portogruaro-Conegliano.

For special fuels, prices are also close to the 3 euro mark - premium diesel on the A21 motorway costs 2,929 euros per liter, and on the A15 motorway - 2,879 euros.

“No one is saying that tomorrow all Italians will pay 3 euros per liter of fuel, but the very fact that this threshold has already been exceeded at some gas stations should be a warning signal“, said "Codacons".

The organization warned that if the price increase continues, the price of 3 euros may cease to be an exception and become a realistic guideline for motorists.

"Kodacons" again called on the government to take structural measures to protect consumers from rising fuel prices, rather than relying on temporary solutions.