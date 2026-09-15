North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said in a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin that he will "expand and deepen" cooperation with Russia, North Korea's official KCNA news agency reported, quoted by Reuters, BTA reported.

In response to Putin's congratulatory letter sent a week ago on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of the founding of North Korea, Kim indicated that the North Korean government has the firm will to expand partnership with Moscow in a "comprehensive manner", based on friendship, mutual assistance and allied relations.

Kim also said that he was confident of Russia's victory in what he called the "holy war in defense of the country's security interests and international justice", referring to the conflict in Ukraine. He promised "unwavering support" for Putin and the Russian people.

Kim sent a similar message in response to anniversary congratulations from Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying North Korea would work with China to strengthen traditional friendship and advance the common socialist path of development.

According to Western and South Korean officials, North Korea has sent about 14,000 to 15,000 troops to fight alongside Russian forces since late 2024. In February 2026, South Korea's National Intelligence Service said it estimated that about 6,000 North Korean soldiers had been killed or wounded.

South Korea's Defense Ministry said in late August that Pyongyang was continuing preparations for additional troop deployments to Russia, but there were no signs that such a deployment was imminent. According to South Korean officials, intelligence services in exchange for sending troops and ammunition Pyongyang has received economic and military-technical assistance from Russia.