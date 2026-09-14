Forensic expert on the "Petrokhan" case: They were executed, and we are presented with a tearful story about Kalushev

"It was expected that there would be some kind of revelation, but there was none. It was nothing. Some attempt to cover things up and indirectly explain that the proceedings will be terminated, since the perpetrator Ivaylo Kalushev is dead and there is no one to prosecute," said criminalist Ivan Savov on the show "Denyat ON AIR", commenting on the press conference of the prosecutor's office and the Ministry of Interior on the "Petrokhan-Okolchitsa" case.

In his words, the press conference was a free retelling and "tales under the rosehip bush".

Savov emphasized that nothing was presented as indisputable evidence that would complement the official theses of the investigators.

"The public was not convinced that things are as they are trying to present them. The forensic medical examinations are absurd and ridiculous. The examinations themselves were done from the top down. One examination is 3 pages long, this is an outrage. Every colleague who has been an expert and analyzed forensic medical studies will understand this," explained the interlocutor of Bulgaria ON AIR.

"This criminal psychologist has no right to give qualifications and draw legal conclusions. At best, he is an expert. These are just stories. An hour and a half of people's lives lost for nonsense," Savov also said.

According to him, the case is being politicized and used to respond to a certain political force that has uncovered compromising information against other people.

Savov continues to claim that there are outsiders involved, but said that he cannot prove it in this way, since he has no view and access to the elements of the investigation.

"Where is this investigation headed - to prove that Kalushev is a pedophile, or to investigate the murders themselves? What was the priority of the investigation - proving Kalushev's mental state or unraveling the circumstances surrounding the case," the forensic scientist asked.

He pointed out that people are being given a tearful story that "is not necessarily untrue".

"There is no way to be sure that it was Kalushev's orientation that led to all this. These are executions. Something should have happened, but it didn't, and that's why these people were purged. Nothing convincing comes out the other way. Some of the services in Bulgaria knew what was happening there. This cannot be considered involvement," Savov concluded.