Ukraine attacks Russian oil refinery after Trump says two countries halt missile strikes

Ukraine attacked an industrial facility in Russia's southeastern Samara region with drones last night, damaging several residential buildings in addition to the facility, DPA reported, citing local authorities, BTA reported.

According to Samara region governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, Russian air defense forces shot down about 40 Ukrainian drones. No casualties were reported.

According to Ukrainian media, the facility hit in Samara region is an oil refinery. The attack was carried out after US President Donald Trump said yesterday that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to refrain from exchanging strikes on energy infrastructure, DPA notes.

“Ukraine has agreed not to strike Russian energy targets. And Russia has agreed to do the same“, Trump wrote on Monday on his social network Truth Social, quoted by the British newspaper “Financial Times“.

The US president pointed out that the blame for the sharp increase in global diesel prices lies with the war between Kiev and Moscow, and not with the conflict with Iran that began in February.

So far, US attempts to mediate in an agreement to stop attacks on energy infrastructure have not been successful, the publication continues. Against this backdrop, it appears that Trump is announcing a ceasefire at energy sites before there is any formal agreement between the warring parties, notes the “Financial Times“.