Romania scrambled two fighter jets after detecting air targets near the border with Ukraine

The radar surveillance system of the Romanian Ministry of National Defense detected several air targets in Ukraine near the border during the night, the Agerpres agency reported, citing the Ministry of National Defense.

At around 03:10 local (and Bulgarian) time, an air target was detected about 35 km north of Kilia. Two F-16 fighter jets of the Romanian Air Force, performing an air police mission at Air Base 86 “Borcea“, were raised into the air to monitor the situation.

The National Military Command Center has informed the General Inspectorate for Emergencies about the introduction of measures to warn the population in the northern part of Tulcea County. Through the “Ro-Alert“ system (Ro-Alert) was sent at 03:18, the Ministry of National Defense reported.

Two other air targets were detected at around 04:20, 30 km north of Periprava, and another warning was sent to the population in the northern part of Tulcea County at 04:51, the ministry reported.

No targets were reported to have entered Romanian airspace, and the air alert was lifted at 05:18, the press release of the Ministry of National Defense, quoted by Agerpres, states.