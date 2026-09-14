Chinese cars are gradually conquering Europe. Here are the most sought-after models on the Old Continent

Chinese car manufacturers are no longer exotic, but an established factor even on the Bulgarian market. Sales data for 2026 show a significant jump in registrations in our country, with brands such as GWM Haval, Dongfeng, Geely, MG and newcomers BYD, Omoda and Jaecoo rapidly increasing their market share. Consumers in Bulgaria are increasingly choosing these models because of their rich equipment, long warranty periods and attractive prices compared to traditional European competitors. However, curiosity about this technology is far from limited to our latitudes – Chinese cars are already reporting serious market successes from the UK to Japan.

Great Britain

In August, the Jaecoo 7 crossover took the leading position among Chinese models on the UK market. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) reports 2,022 units sold, which was quite enough for second place in the overall ranking, right behind the best-seller Ford Puma. On the British market, the model is available with a 1.6-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with 147 horsepower, as well as hybrid drive systems. The starting price of the car there is approximately 34,500 euros.

Spain

Several vehicles from China entered the prestigious Top 10 of the most popular cars in Spain for August. According to data from the Spanish Association of Car and Truck Manufacturers (ANFAC), the MG ZS crossover topped sales among Chinese offerings with 1,319 units sold for the month, taking sixth place in the overall ranking ahead of established names such as Hyundai Tucson and Toyota Yaris Cross. The hybrid version of the model is available in Spain at a price of 22,990 euros.

Poland

Polish drivers also place serious trust in the MG brand, sending the larger HS crossover into the top 15 of the best-selling cars with 440 units. The model relies on a 1.5-liter gasoline engine with 170 horsepower, as well as hybrid modifications. The price range for the MG HS in Poland ranges between 25,500 euros for the basic versions and 38,000 euros for the highest equipment levels.

Italy

The Leapmotor T03 electric hatchback has become the most popular Chinese car on the Italian market for the month. The National Association of the Automobile Industry (ANFIA) reports a record 22,548 sales of the city vehicle type, with the T03 climbing to sixth place in the overall ranking and remaining the only Chinese representative in the top ten. The compact city car is available in 54, 75 and 109 horsepower versions. The list price in Italy starts at 18,900 euros, but thanks to government subsidies and promotional programs, it can drop to an impressive 4,900 euros.

Norway

In Norway, where the share of electric vehicles sold reached 98.7%, the Chinese industry has gained new positions. The Norwegian Road Federation included the BYD Atto 3 Evo 4x4 crossover (also known as the Yuan Plus) in the ranking for the first time, after the model sold 393 units and took sixth place. The four-wheel drive version has two electric motors with a total output of 449 horsepower. The minimum price for this model on the Norwegian market is 33,000 euros.

Germany

The German Federal Office for Road Transport reports a steady growth in Chinese brands, where the giant BYD leads with 5,256 vehicles sold in August. The BYD Seal U electric crossover is the brand's bestseller with 1,466 registrations. The car has an exterior design by former Audi chief designer Wolfgang Egger. The basic Comfort equipment level is available in Germany at a price of 43,000 euros.

Denmark

On the Danish car market, the Chinese electric crossover Xpeng G6 managed to enter the top ten best-selling cars with 342 units sold, leaving behind rivals such as the BMW iX3. In Denmark, the model is available with a single electric motor and rear-wheel drive with 296 horsepower or in a version with two motors and 487 horsepower. Prices for the Xpeng G6 start at 40,200 euros and reach 51,000 euros for the most powerful version.

Japan

Even in the highly protected and traditional Japanese market, Chinese manufacturers have found a gap. The electric BYD Racco quickly gained popularity, overtaking established local rivals such as the Mazda Scrum Wagon and Subaru Pleo. The BYD Racco model is the first Chinese kei car, developed specifically according to the specific requirements of Japan. It achieves a record in its segment with a range of 320 kilometers on a single charge, and its price on the local market starts at 12,000 euros.