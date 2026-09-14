The leader of "There is such a people" Slavi Trifonov criticizes Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev after the information on the "Petrohan" case was presented. He also demanded the resignation of Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Interior and the Prosecutor's Office held a joint briefing that lasted over 2 hours, in which they presented new information about the case, which Trifonov had been calling for for months.

"So, today is August 45th. Finally, part of the truth about the "Petrohan" case was presented by the prosecutor's office and the police. I say August 45th, because according to Demerdzhiev's statements, the information would have come out at the end of August, so apparently according to him, the end of August has come," he wrote on his Facebook profile.

Here's what else Slavi Trifonov wrote:

We have a pedophile sect, two murders and one suicide in the "Petrohan" hut, two murders in the camper under Okolchitsa and another suicide there. And a bunch of other details related to the suicides and murders, which were absolutely clear, because they were presented at the previous briefing of the previous regular government. And in general, everything was clear before. I said it a hundred times five months ago. The information presented today absolutely confirms everything I've been saying for several months now, and raises a bunch of questions.

Why, Mr. Demerdzhiev, did you have to wait until August 45th to present information that was clear? What were you investigating so much, when it has apparently already been investigated?

Why, Mrs. Yotova, did you give power into the hands of Gyurov as the acting prime minister, given that all financial and documentary evidence points to the PP and DB as the financial and institutional patrons of this pedophile sect? Why, Mrs. Yotova, did the Minister of Internal Affairs from the acting cabinet dismiss the experts who worked on the "Petrokhan" case, who, it turns out, actually did their job perfectly? Who will bear political responsibility for this? Who will apologize to these people?

Why, Mr. Demerdzhiev, don't you provide the information about who financed the sect in question? We all know this and you clearly need us to tell you directly. Because the people who financed Kalushev admitted it themselves and some of them are even proud of this fact. I mean, of course, the mayor of Sofia Terziev, who must immediately resign. Because, Mr. Demerdzhiev, the information in question has consequences that concern people in senior management positions. This is not just some criminal offense, but a crime patronized by senior political figures and the political parties associated with them.

Will Assen Vassilev now also demand that Gyurov withdraw his candidacy because his office covered up the truth about the "Petrokhan" case before the elections? Not to mention that the Minister of Justice from his office, as part of the NGO "Anti-Corruption Fund", was putting pressure on the prosecutor's office and the National Security Agency not to deal with the Petrokhan sect. And I don't know who remembers everything that happened, but I do!

Let me remind you that there were protests in front of the Courthouse in defense of the murderer Kalushev, which made every normal person feel like they were going crazy from the illogicality of such a protest. And these protests were attended by politicians from the PP and DB and journalists from the so-called “free media”, who practically spread disinformation - both of them - and this only because the truth was not being told.

Mr. Demerdzhiev, why did you meet with the mother of Kalushev and the child he killed and why did you reinforce the conspiracy theories about the “Petrokhan” case in this way? Now won't you come out and apologize?

Mr. Radev, come on, finally a part of the truth about the “Petrokhan” case came to light. Now you have a move. In order for such horrors to not happen again, the law on the registration and activities allowed to NGOs simply needs to be changed. And since you have an absolute majority in parliament, you must immediately adopt such a law. If you have difficulty formulating it, look in the parliament's registry - there is such a law there, proposed by the ITN five months ago.

Nothing is over. Everything begins now. Because there must be retribution. Retribution for the people who patronized this sect. Because if they get away with it, then we really live in a state that makes no sense.

And now something personal.

I will quote Plato to you: “No one is more hated than the one who speaks the truth!"

I, people around me and ITN have suffered a lot of damage, a lot of hatred and a lot of nonsense because we have been standing up for the truth in this case for five months. Many people believed the lies told against us, but this is a price I would pay again, because the truth is more important than party comfort.

You can look for political hypocrisy anywhere else, but not here.