The European Union (EU) is preparing a new ''financial injection'' for Ukraine's defense needs, with the next payment expected in early September, European Commission spokesman Balazs Ujvari announced, quoted by European Pravda.

''We should expect a new tranche in early September. We know that there is extreme urgency and we are accelerating our operations accordingly, Ujvari said, adding that more approvals of funds and payments are expected in the coming weeks.

The financing is part of the EU's large-scale loan to Ukraine worth 90 billion euros for the period 2026-2027. For the current year 2026, about 28 billion euros have been allocated for Kiev's defense needs, and nearly 17 billion euros are intended for direct budget support.

Of the 28 billion euros earmarked for defense, the EU has already approved procurement schedules worth 22 billion euros, with 8.5 billion euros transferred directly to Ukraine so far.