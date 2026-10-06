Five injured in Russian attack on bridge in Zaporizhia

Five people were injured in a Russian attack on one of the bridges over the Dnieper River in Zaporizhia this morning. This was reported by Ukrinform, citing the acting head of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration, Mykhailo Semikin, BTA reports.

Among the injured are two women aged 24 and 59, as well as a 36-year-old man. Two Red Cross workers aged 43 and 54 were also injured. They were traveling to their workplaces when the attack caught them on the road.

According to Semikin, all the injured are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

Initially, two people were reported injured, but the number of injured has since increased to five.

Traffic on the bridge has been temporarily suspended.