The US is facing a triple crisis: Secret Service, PRS and a debt of $ 40 trillion

The United States is facing growing tensions in the areas of national security, technological independence and the global economy. In recent hours, a series of key events in Washington have signaled serious internal shifts in the US administration and military, as well as an approaching fiscal collapse.

The Secret Service has suspended three employees after new revelations

The American law enforcement system has been shaken by a new scandal related to internal security and information leaks. As reported by media giant CNN (edition.cnn.com), three employees of the United States Secret Service (USSS) have been officially suspended from their jobs.

The decision comes at a time of increased public pressure and investigations into security at the highest levels of power. Although the official reasons remain classified, agency sources say the measures were taken to preserve the integrity of operational activities and investigate potential violations of security protocols for protected individuals.

Pentagon terminates contracts with AI giant Anthropic

An unprecedented disruption is brewing in the defense technology sector. The U.S. Department of Defense has activated a plan to completely abandon the services and eliminate the software architectures of the technology company Anthropic by the end of September 2026. The deadline details were revealed in a report by the defense publication Breaking Defense (breakingdefense.com).

The conflict between the two sides has escalated in recent months due to Anthropic's firm stance not to remove ethical safeguards from its Claude artificial intelligence models. The Pentagon has insisted on “every lawful use” of the technology, including for autonomous weapons systems and mass domestic surveillance, which the developers have flatly refused. In response, the military has launched a massive purge of its supply chain, classifying the company as a “security risk.”

Richmond Fed: US to pay heavy price for record national debt

On the economic front, the warnings are getting darker. Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Tom Barkin issued a sharp statement reflecting the anxiety in financial markets after the US gross national debt exceeded the psychological threshold of $40 trillion.

In an interview with the financial agency Bloomberg (bloomberg.com) Barkin said the country faces an inevitable "payback" for its uncontrolled money printing and massive debt financing. He said the government can only continue to borrow as long as investors buy government bonds, but there is a real risk of a sudden market failure that could unleash an unpredictable fiscal crisis.