Venezuela needs about $21 billion for earthquake recovery

The funds needed for Venezuela's recovery after the devastating earthquakes of June 24 are estimated at up to $21 billion, EFE news agency reported, quoted by BTA.

This amount includes measures to better recover, ensure resilience and reduce risk factors, a press release from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) said.

The 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes caused damage and losses totaling $14.831 billion in seven affected states, according to the assessment led by the Venezuelan government and prepared jointly by the United Nations, the European Union and the World Bank.

The assessment, which received technical support from the Inter-American Development Bank and the Development Bank for Latin America and the Caribbean, Caribbean, analysts have considered the impact on the social, productive and infrastructure sectors, as well as cross-cutting issues, the UNDP notes.

The findings in the report will serve as a basis for prioritizing measures and developing a framework for sustainable recovery.

The presentation was attended by representatives of the Venezuelan government, as well as representatives of the UN, the EU and the World Bank.

The document is assessed as an initial report that will serve as a key element in developing an evidence-based framework for sustainable recovery.

For his part, Rodriguez highlighted the efforts of the government and partners to create a "unified plan" based on a "realistic needs assessment" after the earthquakes that killed more than 6,500 people.

Venezuelan state television reported that a phase aimed at formulating a sustainable recovery framework is about to begin, which will allow the technical conclusions to be translated into a strategic, operational and financial roadmap for recovery and reconstruction.

After the two earthquakes, Caracas requested support from the UNDP to implement housing programs and provide assistance to the thousands of citizens left homeless. According to the latest data from the Venezuelan government, released on August 24 - exactly two months after the tragedy, 14,239 homes suffered moderate damage and 11,001 suffered severe damage.