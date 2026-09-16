US warns citizens against travel to Saudi Arabia

The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia warned American citizens today to avoid travel to Saudi Arabia due to risks posed by Iran and Yemeni Houthi rebels, Agence France-Presse reported, BTA reported.

A statement from the embassy said there was a risk of "Iranian drones and missiles threatening American interests". "Do not travel to the Yemeni border due to terrorist threats," the US embassy urged.

Saudi Arabia's air defenses intercepted and destroyed a drone belonging to Yemen's Houthi rebels before it entered the restricted airspace of the city of Mecca, the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said on Monday, Reuters reported.

Coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki said it was the second attempt by the Houthis to attack the Muslim holy city. The first such incident was in July 2017, when, according to the coalition, a ballistic missile was fired.

The coalition also said that the security of the two holy mosques (in Mecca and Medina) is a red line for it and that it will take the necessary action against the Houthis.

Yemeni Houthi rebels denied today that they had attacked the holy city of Mecca for Muslims, Agence France-Presse reported, BTA reports. They described as "lies" the accusations in this sense by the military coalition led by Saudi Arabia.

"The accusations of an alleged attack on Mecca are an old lie that has been used before and that no one believes anymore," said on the social platform "Ex" Houthi spokesman Hazm al-Assad.

Earlier, the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said it had intercepted a Houthi drone south of Mecca. Coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki said it was the second attempt by the Houthi to attack the Muslim holy city. The first such incident was in July 2017, when, according to the coalition, a ballistic missile was fired.