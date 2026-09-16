The United States is undergoing a dynamic political and economic transformation. Against the backdrop of sweeping decisions in Congress, the White House is re-aligning its global strategic priorities – from space exploration to the technological war with China.

Republicans saved Trump from impeachment in Congress

The US House of Representatives officially reject the resolution to initiate impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. The document filed by Democrat Congressman Al Green was blocked with 232 votes “against“ against 147 “for“. [1, 2]

This is happening against the backdrop of an exceptional financial surge for the head of state. According to a new report by Forbes magazine (forbes.com), Trump's personal fortune has grown with the space $2.7 billion after his election triumph, solidifying his influence in both business and politics.

Militarization of Space and a Technological Strike Against China

In the geopolitical arena, Washington is taking radical steps. The authoritative publication The Wall Street Journal (wsj.com) reveals two key strategies of the Pentagon and the White House:

Space Domination: The United States is actively seeking to make the military use of space a “habitual everyday practice“, developing new defensive and offensive systems beyond the limits of Earth.

The United States is actively seeking to make the military use of space a “habitual everyday practice“, developing new defensive and offensive systems beyond the limits of Earth. AI isolation for Beijing: The administration has launched a large-scale plan to drastically reduce the share of Chinese parts and microchips in artificial intelligence (AI) equipment supplied to the US military and business for national security purposes.

The Iran case and a judicial blow to Venezuela

In domestic politics, Congress also adopted a special resolution demanding a final cessation of all military actions with Iran, sending a clear signal to the Pentagon for de-escalation in the Middle East. [1]

At the same time, the US Department of Justice has achieved serious success in the fight against corruption in South America. A close associate of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro - billionaire Alex Saab, officially pleaded guilty in a US court to charges of large-scale money laundering worth hundreds of millions of dollars, siphoned off from government contracts in Caracas.