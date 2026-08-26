Top US diplomat: We are betting on the blockade and economic pressure on Tehran

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has told several of his foreign colleagues in recent days that Washington does not plan to resume military action against Iran for the time being, Axios wrote, citing informed sources.

Marco Rubio has outlined the current policy of the US President Donald Trump administration towards Iran in telephone conversations with his colleagues. It consists of refraining from military action and increasing economic pressure on Iran through a naval blockade and new sanctions.

This policy will remain in place at least until the midterm elections for the US Congress, after which the question of a new military campaign may arise.

One of the portal's interlocutors noted that although Rubio made it clear that the US does not plan to return to large-scale military action, he did not rule out the possibility of striking if Iran attacks first.

Another source noted that the demining of the Strait of Hormuz by the US Navy became a turning point in the war, as it deprived Iran of an important trump card in possible future negotiations and made any possible agreements between Oman and Iran regarding the Strait of Hormuz irrelevant.

"The Iranians have lost control of the strait. "The US is now in control," one of the US officials said.

According to one of the interlocutors, economic pressure could force the Iranians back to the negotiating table.