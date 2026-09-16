Europe is on track to install a record 24 gigawatts of new wind capacity by 2026 - enough energy to power 20 million European households, the Brussels-based WindEurope Power association said, BTA reported.

A renewable energy system will save Europe up to €1.6 trillion by 2050, even after taking into account the additional costs of grids, storage systems and system integration. Wind power already provides 480,000 jobs in Europe. It is one of the few clean technologies where Europe still holds a leading position along the entire chain - from research laboratories and production facilities to the blades themselves, spinning on land and at sea, the announcement said.

WindEurope also warns that cumbersome permit procedures, slow grid deployment and insufficient electrification are hindering investment in new wind projects.

WindEurope's board of directors has elected Rasmus Erbø as its chairman, the organization added.

“Wind energy is key to meeting the challenges facing Europe. We need secure, renewable and affordable energy that strengthens our competitiveness, supports jobs and stimulates innovation. Europe has built a world-leading wind industry as part of the solution to these challenges,“ he said, quoted in the announcement.