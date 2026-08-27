Reuters has indicated which countries have reported missing people in the Nepal flood

More than 400 foreigners are among the 579 tourists who are missing after the catastrophic floods in Nepal, representatives of the tourism authorities announced, BTA reported.

Currently, there is no information about injured or distressed organized Bulgarian tourists after the flood and landslide on the Nepal-Tibet border. This was reported to BTA by Pavlina Ilieva, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Association of Tour Operators and Travel Agents “Future for Tourism Association“ (OBT).Here is a list of countries whose citizens are reported missing:

INDIA: At least 130 to 133 Indian nationals are missing, India's deputy foreign minister told news agency ANI.

AUSTRALIA: A total of 34 Australian nationals are reported missing, and authorities are working with Nepal to locate them, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said.

USA: At least 47 American nationals are missing, the Associated Press reported, citing a spokesman for the Nepal Tourism Board.

UK: Thirty-three British nationals are missing after the disaster, the Associated Press reported, citing a spokesman for the Nepal Tourism Board.

CANADA: Twenty-one Four Canadians are reported missing, a spokesman for the Nepalese embassy in Canada said.

MALAYSIA: The Malaysian embassy in Nepal has lost contact with at least 11 Malaysians who were in the affected area, the Malaysian foreign ministry said.

SOUTH KOREA: Nine South Koreans working at a hydroelectric power plant are missing and another ten are stranded in the affected area, the South Korean foreign ministry said late last night.

JAPAN: The Japanese embassy in Nepal has been unable to contact five Japanese nationals and has requested a search to determine their whereabouts, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said in a post on the social networking site Ex.

GERMANY: At least eight Germans are among those wanted, Nepalese officials said. authorities.

NEW ZEALAND: At least five New Zealand tourists missing, Nepal says.

RUSSIA: Five Russian nationals missing, Nepal tourism authorities say.

SINGAPORE: Six Singaporeans missing.

SOUTH AFRICA: Six South Africans missing in floods.

UKRAINE: Nepalese authorities say 53 Ukrainians are missing.

Citizens from Belarus, Belgium, Finland, France, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Portugal, Spain and Sweden are also reported missing.