Unusual Starlink activity observed over Russia

In recent days, unusual chains of bright objects resembling Starlink satellites have been spotted over Russian territory, according to the Exilenova+ channel, UNIAN reported.

Interestingly, these objects began to be noticed against the backdrop of Ukraine's negotiations with Elon Musk on the use of satellite communications over Russia.

Analysts also hinted that the awarding of the Order of Freedom to Musk by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was no coincidence. Analysts said that in recent days, more Starlink flights than usual have been detected over Russian territory. Published footage shows chains of bright objects in the night sky that closely resemble Starlink satellites.

However, there is currently no official confirmation that SpaceX has changed the restrictions on Ukrainian Starlink operations over the territory of Russia.

Zelensky awarded Elon Musk with the Ukrainian Order of Freedom, Ukrinform reported, citing a decree published on the website of the President of Ukraine, BTA reported yesterday.

"For outstanding personal merits in protecting human life and freedom and strengthening relations between the peoples of Ukraine and the United States of America, I decree that Elon Musk, entrepreneur, engineer and head of SpaceX and Tesla, United States of America, be awarded the Order of Freedom," the document says.

In February this year, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said that the measures taken by his company to prevent unauthorized use of the Starlink satellite system from Russia, have clearly yielded results.

In a conversation with journalists, Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine continues negotiations with the American side on the possibility of using Starlink over Russian territory in support of Ukraine's defense needs.