Russia says it will respond harshly to Ukrainian attacks on trade infrastructure

The Kremlin said today that Russia will respond harshly to Ukrainian attacks on its trade and economic infrastructure, TASS reported, BTA reported.

Russia does not need to intensify its military campaign in Ukraine, as Russian forces are “already advancing there“, said Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Earlier today, the Russian online trading company “Ozon“ (Ozon) reported that two of its logistics facilities - in Ufa and Orenburg - were attacked by drones.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced, in turn, that the overnight strikes on Ukraine hit metallurgical plants in the cities of Zaporozhye and Krivoy Rog, logistics centers in and around Kiev, as well as three Ukrainian ports, Reuters reported.

The ministry indicated that an oil refinery in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, as well as the ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk and Reni were also hit. According to the Russian ministry, all the hit facilities, including facilities for storing or assembling drones, were used to support the Ukrainian army.

The Russian online trading company "Ozon“ (Ozon) reported earlier today that two of its logistics facilities - in Ufa and Orenburg - were attacked with drones, Reuters reported, BTA reports. No fires have occurred at either facility, and the logistics center in Orenburg has already resumed operations.

"This night our logistics facilities in Orenburg and Ufa were attacked with drones. We immediately evacuated all employees. According to preliminary data, there were no injuries. There were no fires“, the "Ozon" statement quoted by TASS.

The facility in Orenburg has resumed operations. The logistics complex in Ufa suffered minor damage, but remains closed for now, as it needs to be thoroughly inspected. "We are not accepting deliveries from companies in Ufa for now, and those that are already on their way are being redirected to other facilities. Customers can place orders as usual,“ the company said.