Ukraine attacks two logistics facilities of Russian online retailer Ozon

Russian online retailer "Ozon" (Ozon) said today that two of its logistics facilities - in Ufa and Orenburg - were attacked with drones, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

No fires broke out at either facility, and the logistics center in Orenburg has already resumed operations.

"This night our logistics facilities in Orenburg and Ufa were attacked with drones. We immediately evacuated all employees. According to preliminary data, there were no injuries. No fires broke out," the "Ozon" statement, quoted by TASS, states.

The facility in Orenburg has resumed operations. The logistics complex in Ufa suffered minor damage but remains closed for now as it needs to be thoroughly inspected.

"We are not accepting deliveries from companies in Ufa at the moment, and those that are already on their way are being redirected to other locations. Customers can place orders as usual," the company said.