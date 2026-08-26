Meet the new MG 07

The MG brand officially presented its new MG 07 model, which took place during the Chengdu Motor Show. With this model, the brand is heading to the market with a dynamic fastback body and a wide choice of drive systems. The new car is available in a total of seven equipment levels, including two plug-in hybrid variants and five purely electric modifications.

The price range for the Chinese market starts from around 13,800 euros (108,900 yuan) and reaches 20,300 euros (159,900 yuan). With the planned temporary government subsidy, the starting price drops to approximately 13,400 euros (105,900 yuan), and the highest level reaches around 19,900 euros (156,900 yuan). The first deliveries of the electric modifications with a range of 650 kilometers are scheduled for the end of August, while the flagship version, providing an impressive 845 kilometers on a single charge, will reach its first owners in October.

The dimensions of the MG 07 emphasize its presence on the road - a length of 4886 mm, a width of 1900 mm and a wheelbase of 2825 mm. The exterior style is distinguished by an elegantly lowering roof, frameless doors, semi-hidden handles and a rear electric spoiler with five-stage adjustment. The purely electric versions also feature a convenient front trunk with a volume of 168 liters.

All electric versions of the model are built on a highly efficient 800-volt architecture and rely on a single electric motor located on the front axle. Depending on the selected configuration, the power is 236 horsepower (300 Nm of torque) or 315 horsepower (350 Nm). Customers can choose between batteries with a capacity of 67 kWh and 91 kWh.

The version with a range of 610 km according to the Chinese CLTC standard uses an innovative Qingtao semi-solid battery, while the flagship with a range of 845 km relies on cells from CATL. For certain equipment levels, 5C ultra-fast charging technology is also provided.

The plug-in hybrid modification combines a 1.5-liter gasoline unit with 110 horsepower and an electric motor with a capacity of 204 horsepower. This combination allows for up to 245 km of all-electric range, and with a full tank and full battery, the total autonomy reaches an impressive 1,745 km. With a depleted battery, the declared average fuel consumption is only 2.91 liters per 100 kilometers.

The interior focuses on modern digital comfort with a 15.6-inch central display, powered by a Snapdragon 8295P chipset and the Inspiration OS multimedia system. The list of extras includes heated and ventilated seats in both rows, a panoramic roof with adjustable transparency, an audio system with 21 speakers and a passenger seat with a "zero gravity" function. Safety and autonomous driving are taken care of by lidar, the Momenta R7 system with a specialized X7 processor, as well as the mCDC active electromagnetic suspension.

The official debut and sale of the MG 07 on the European market are the subject of serious interest due to SAIC's well-established dealer and service network on the continent. At the moment, the model's entry into Europe has not yet been officially confirmed with a specific date. If the model gets the green light for European auto shows, its starting price is expected to increase significantly compared to Asian levels due to customs duties, transportation costs, European homologation and margins. Automotive industry analysts predict that the starting price in Europe will start from around 28,000 to 30,000 euros for the basic versions and will reach between 35,000 and 38,700 euros for the most equipped variants.