North Korea's nuclear capability has increased 100,000 times in the past 30 years. This was stated by South Korean Unification Minister Chun Dong-yong, quoted by the "Yonhap" agency.

According to him, the pursuit of complete denuclearization of the country is no longer a sustainable approach. He noted that Pyongyang is strengthening its nuclear programs even at this particular time.

To illustrate North Korea's nuclear capabilities, Chun drew a comparison between the 90 grams of plutonium that Pyongyang reported to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in 1992 and the 57 nuclear weapons that US President Donald Trump has claimed Pyongyang possesses.

Chun pointed out that Seoul should make maximum efforts to achieve a four-way dialogue between South and North Korea, the US and China, with the aim of establishing a peaceful regime on the Korean Peninsula.