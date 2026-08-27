Israeli Army: Unfortunately, we are currently fighting a battle for the budget, and we are on high alert

The Chief of Staff of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, warned that the ongoing disagreements in the government over defense spending are negatively affecting the army's combat readiness. At the same time, he ordered the deployment of additional forces to the West Bank ahead of the upcoming Jewish holidays, the Israeli news agency TPS reported, quoted by BTA.

"Unfortunately, we are currently fighting a battle for the budget," Zamir said during a review of the situation in the various operational areas. According to him, the Israeli army and servicemen are under serious strain on all fronts, while at the same time having to deal with a shortage of funds. "Such a situation harms the IDF's readiness," he stressed.

Due to heightened tensions ahead of the holiday period, Zamir ordered another regular division headquarters to be sent to reinforce forces in the West Bank. He also ordered readiness to quickly transfer additional units and battalions to the area if necessary.

"We face many challenges. We are preparing for combat operations on all fronts - from Iran and Lebanon to the Gaza Strip, and we are on high alert due to the risk of simultaneous escalation on several fronts," the chief of staff said.

His warning comes despite an agreement reached between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to allocate 183 billion shekels (about $61.4 billion) for defense. By comparison, last year's spending was 186 billion shekels (about $62.5 billion).

A government discussion of the draft budget scheduled for this week was canceled, and the necessary document on the basis of which ministers must make a decision was not provided to them in advance.

The Finance Ministry warned that the 2027 budget will require tax increases and significant spending cuts, with specific decisions likely to have to be made by the next government.

"The IDF, with all its units, will be on full combat readiness during the holiday period," Zamir said.

The beginning of the major Jewish holidays will be marked with Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, which this year begins after sundown on September 11.