The US military is experiencing a "critical" shortage of modern missile defense systems in Europe, largely caused by Donald Trump's war with Iran. This raises concerns about the vulnerability of NATO countries to a potential Russian attack, the Associated Press reports, citing US and Alliance sources.

The most worrying shortage, according to a Pentagon representative, concerns the "Patriot" missiles, which are capable of shooting down Russian high-speed ballistic missiles, "Focus" specified. A NATO spokesman confirmed the small number of "Patriot" systems among US and NATO forces in Europe. "If Russia launches ballistic missile strikes, for example, against a military headquarters or a power plant, NATO could find itself in a position similar to that in Ukraine and be forced to "take blow after blow," a Pentagon spokesman said. A US official said US troops in Europe "definitely" they do not have enough Patriot missiles to stop any sustained missile attack, and they do not have the capacity to defend against a single missile strike or random Russian missiles that stray off course.

It is noted that Russia's war in Ukraine could prevent it from launching a missile strike on Europe, as it would make it more difficult for Moscow to wage an air war on two fronts.

Ed Arnold of the Royal United Services Institute states: "The US supplied hundreds of Patriot missiles to Ukraine during the 4.5-year war, but the war with Iran marked a turning point that led to a reduction in stocks." According to him, the deliveries to Ukraine were planned and reasonably calculated, while stocks in the Middle East were unexpectedly and quickly depleted, which revealed problems in the supply chain.

NATO reports that the first European factory for the production of "Patriot" missiles is expected to open in Germany in September, with deliveries possibly starting early next year. However, the first products will go to the countries that have already placed orders - Germany, the Netherlands, Romania and Spain. Some countries, such as Germany, are in the absurd situation of having purchased the "Patriot" system and not having ammunition for it, adds the AP.