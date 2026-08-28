Ukraine attacks Sevastopol

The Russian-appointed governor of the annexed Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, reported that a drone had crashed into the entrance of a five-story residential building. The Interfax news agency quoted him as saying in the Max messenger.

The strike caused an apartment on the top floor to catch fire, from which a woman was evacuated, he wrote.

In addition, according to Razvozhaev, the drones had crashed into “old tanks (tanks)“. “There was no fuel in them – "only technical debris," he said.

Fragments of another drone, which Razvozhaev said was shot down, fell on the territory of the hotel, where a fire also broke out, which was extinguished by hotel staff, Razvozhaev wrote, adding that there were no injuries.

The governor of the Yaroslavl region, Mikhail Evraev, announced on his social networks that the exit from Yaroslavl to Moscow was closed "to ensure safety."

In this way, the authorities in the region usually report drone attacks on the industrial zone, where the Yaroslavl refinery is located, which has already been attacked by drones more than once.

Evraev did not report any damage or injuries.

The Ukrainian side has not yet commented on the morning attacks on Yaroslavl.