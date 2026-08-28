AFP: EU sees no signs of preparation of attack against European NATO members

European special services see no signs that Russia is planning a military attack against European NATO members, AFP writes, citing a senior EU official.

This statement was made against the background of reports that CIA Director John Ratcliffe, during his visit to Moscow, may have warned the Russian authorities against such a step.

In particular, the newspaper “Wall Street Journal“ wrote that Russia could try to test NATO by launching a “limited attack“ over the next few years.

The European Union representative, who spoke on condition of anonymity, assessed the likelihood of such a threat as follows: “In general, European services do not see a risk of a Russian attack on European countries and this assessment has not changed“.

“As for any threat to European NATO members, we have no information that such an attack is currently being prepared“, — she added.

The AFP interviewee also noted that Moscow continues its attempts at escalation and hybrid warfare — and the most vulnerable in this regard are the eastern countries of the bloc.

“We are observing these hybrid — and sometimes not quite hybrid — attacks that continue; we assume that they will continue in the future“, the EU representative noted.