The President of Romania: Fortunately, we are connected to Bulgaria, which has significant capacity

Romanian President Nikusor Dan gave assurances that the country will continue to support the Republic of Moldova with electricity, even if the energy deficit caused by the shutdown of the Cherna Voda NPP continues in the coming weeks, Agerpres agency reported, quoted by BTA.

The head of state commented on current topics at a press conference last night at the Romanian Embassy in Chisinau, where he arrived to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Moldova's independence on August 27. Nikusor Dan attended a military parade and participated in a trilateral meeting with Moldovan President Maia Sandu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The three also gave a joint press conference. Later, the Romanian head of state answered journalistic questions at the Romanian Embassy in Chisinau.

Asked whether Romania will continue to supply electricity to Moldova in the current crisis, Nikusor Dan answered in the affirmative. He pointed out that the electricity is distributed within a regional market that connects Romania, the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine and Bulgaria.

„Black Water“ is a matter of weeks. I don't know - two weeks, three weeks, until the hydrologists say that we have enough water to start at least one of the reactors in „Black Water“, said the Romanian President. He added: „Fortunately, we are connected (…) with Ukraine, with Bulgaria, which has significant storage capacity“.

The President said that according to hydrologists, within two to three weeks there will be enough water to restart at least one of the reactors of the plant.

Romania has declared a state of emergency in the energy sector for the entire month of August due to a drop in electricity production caused by the drought and the low level on the Danube River. The authorities have taken a series of measures to ensure the continued operation of the “Cherna Voda“ nuclear power plant, but without success. The plant's first reactor was shut down at the end of July, and on August 13, a second unit was shut down.

The “Cherna Voda“ nuclear power plant, which has two reactors, provides about 20 percent of Romania's electricity needs. To compensate for this capacity, Romania relies on imports, wind power and hydroelectric power plants - as much as possible given the drought. The country has also put the “Rovinari 4“ coal-fired thermal power plant back into operation.

Nikuşor Dan assessed that the risk of Romania being forced to disconnect industrial operators from the grid was small and expressed hope that the country would be able to cope with this difficult situation.