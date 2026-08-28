Donald Trump: I am the greatest president of the United States

US President Donald Trump has defined himself as the greatest head of state of the country. On his social network Truth Social, he published a photo of former American presidents, divided into several categories. Trump puts himself in the category of "greatest".

Former presidents Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, Thomas Jefferson and Andrew Jackson are placed by Trump in the category of "great".

The category of "almost great" includes Theodore Roosevelt, Grover Cleveland, D. Adams and James Polk.

According to Trump, former presidents Bill Clinton, J.K. Adams, James Monroe, Rutherford Hayes, James Madison, Martin Van Buren, William Taft, Chester Arthur, William McKinley, Lyndon Johnson, Herbert Hoover, and Benjamin Harrison are "average" presidents.

Trump puts former presidents John Tyler, Calvin Coolidge, Millard Fillmore, Zachary Taylor, James Buchanan, and Franklin Pierce in the "below average" category.

Donald Trump calls former presidents Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Ulysses S. Grant, Warren Harding, and Jimmy Carter "failures."