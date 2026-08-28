The Russian Foreign Ministry has called on the IAEA leadership to take comprehensive measures against Kiev in connection with Ukraine's attacks on the Zaporizhzhia NPP (ZAPP), Interfax reports.

"On August 26, a Ukrainian drone targeted the dry storage facility for spent nuclear fuel at the ZAPPP, damage to which could lead to a serious radiation accident. "There are other examples of how Volodymyr Zelensky and his clique are behaving increasingly recklessly, demonstrating to the world their readiness to jeopardize the nuclear safety of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and provoke a nuclear catastrophe," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a comment published on the Russian Foreign Ministry website on Friday evening.

"Such actions would be impossible without the continued support of Western countries for the Kiev junta. It is this support that gives the criminal regime of V. Zelensky false hope of impunity and provokes new adventures, "the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.

"Once again, we call on the IAEA leadership to understand the seriousness of the situation and take comprehensive measures to influence Kiev," the statement said.

We recall that Russian strikes against Ukrainian territories continue.

A four-story residential building was hit in the Podilskyi district of Kiev as a result of a Russian attack on the evening of August 27. This was reported by "Ukrinform", citing a statement by the Kiev City Military Administration on Telegram. Information about the victims is being specified.