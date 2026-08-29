The Russian authorities do not plan to conduct a new mobilization, and rumors to the contrary are being fabricated by Kiev. This was stated by the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev, quoted by Gazeta Ru. He added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are experiencing a shortage of people and are conducting a forced mobilization themselves, and the Ukrainian authorities are trying to make this a problem for Russia. “There are no mobilization plans in our country. We have many of our guys who fight under contract. They do it voluntarily, based on their patriotic beliefs. They fight like heroes, but they do it consciously“, said Medvedev, quoted by "Focus".

The lack of mobilization plans was also explained by the State Duma deputy and member of the Defense Committee Andrei Kolesnik. "There is no talk of a new wave of mobilization; I have never heard of it. Especially since the ranks of contract soldiers are increasing. Both contract soldiers and volunteers will defend their homeland“, said the deputy. He also explained that the adoption by the State Duma of a law expanding the list of articles of the Criminal Code under which convicted persons have the right to sign contracts with the Ministry of Defense has nothing to do with mobilization.

Foreign publications had previously cited this document as evidence of alleged preparation for conscription.

According to experts, a possible new wave of mobilization would mean huge costs for the state. “From a military point of view, mobilization requires very large costs: new servicemen must be dressed, provided with housing, organized for their training, armed, and some additional specialties that servicemen can acquire should also be considered.“ This was stated by military expert Yuri Knutov, according to whom there is currently no urgent need to carry out mobilization in Russia.