Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has set a goal for Ukraine to attack Russia with 1,000 drones every day

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has threatened to step up Ukrainian drone strikes against Russian territory, DPA reported.

"The task is: 1,000 drones per day for long-range strikes against Russia. Currently, we are carrying out an average of over 300 such strikes - this value must increase," Zelensky said in his evening video address, BTA noted. He stressed that Ukraine must use its weapons to the maximum to repel Russian attacks.

Kiev has increased the cost of the war for Moscow by attacking oil refineries, logistics centers and military targets, DPA notes.

Although Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged economic damage, he also downplayed it, saying it was not critical.

At the same time, according to Zelensky, Ukraine must significantly increase the production of air defense missiles specifically designed to counter Russian drones.

The Ukrainian president has repeatedly stated that Kiev's practical goal is to force Moscow to the negotiating table through military action.

"They already have less fuel, fewer exports and reduced logistical capacity," Zelensky said, referring to the results of the attacks in Russia, which have been going on for weeks. "There will be even more such losses for them if Russia is not ready to negotiate sensibly to end this war," he added.

Ukraine has restricted the operation of the port of Novorossiysk, which is important for the Russian Black Sea Fleet. "We will certainly find ways to block their other ports," Zelensky said.

In response, Russia attacked the vital Ukrainian Black Sea ports in the Odessa region, where ship traffic is now also practically impossible, DPA noted.