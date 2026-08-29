The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) need a monthly replenishment of at least 30 thousand people to maintain the current state of affairs on the front. This was announced by the head of the Presidential Office, Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview broadcast on the national telethon, Ukrainska Pravda reports.

The former head of the GRU called on Ukrainian society to accept the reality surrounding the mobilization process as it is, emphasizing that the numbers are not subject to reduction, warned "Focus".

''Unfortunately, (it is necessary) to accept it (the mobilization) as it is. We cannot do otherwise. We need to decide and honestly say: it is impossible to mobilize less than 30 thousand people per month. This is the minimum necessary amount to maintain what is'', said Budanov.

The head of the Presidential Office also noted that the appointment of Yevgeny Khmara as the new Minister of Defense will not significantly change the quantitative requirements. According to him, no matter how much the public messages change, the need for a large number of people remains unchanged, which inevitably preserves public tension.

''Therefore, no matter how much we say that now we will appeal in a different way, the quantitative indicators will not change because of this, which means that the number of dissatisfied people will not change either. You can't do anything about it,' he added.

Despite the categoricalness regarding the number, Budanov expressed hope that the extreme methods used in the field will be corrected.

"I hope that it is possible to change the approaches to this mobilization of force, which sometimes happens. It is not universal, but there are such facts. We must fight this,' the head of the OP added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Defense Minister Lyubov Galan stated during a meeting of the temporary investigative commission in the Verkhovna Rada that the military department is preparing a reform of the territorial recruitment centers (TCC). Secretary of the National Security Committee Roman Kostenko confirmed that radical changes are being prepared in the mobilization process, which will affect the draft age as well.