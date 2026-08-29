The youth movement of the far-right "Alternative for Germany" (AfD) has distanced itself from the party's long-standing call for Germany to leave the eurozone, stating that it instead wants reforms that would eliminate the shortcomings in the currency system, DPA reported, BTA reported.

"We do not want Germany to leave the eurozone, but to overcome the existing structural shortcomings in the euro system," Jean-Pascal Homm, chairman of the youth organization "Generation Germany", told the "Bild" newspaper in a comment published yesterday.

"Generation Germany" is due to adopt a common position on the issue today at a federal congress in Magdeburg, Saxony-Anhalt. A draft statement says the euro has strengthened Europe's single market but has "structural flaws" and calls for reforms that improve stability without sacrificing Europe's economic unity.

"Alternative for Germany", founded in 2013 as a eurosceptic party, called in its election manifesto for Germany to leave the eurozone in 2025.

Homm, who is also a member of the AfD federal council, also differs from party leader Alice Weidel on the issue of migration. While Weidel has called for Germany to leave the Schengen area, Homm believes the country should remain part of it.

"Generation Germany" was created last year as the new youth organization of "AfG", after the party disbanded its previous youth wing - "Young Alternative".