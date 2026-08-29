Iranian government vows to resist US sanctions

The Iranian government has vowed to resist US sanctions and what it called US-Israeli "conspiracies", saying diplomacy and defense are "complementary, coordinated and inseparable" tools to protect the country's national interests, security and territorial integrity, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

In a statement carried by state media, the government said it would pursue both approaches simultaneously and focus on curbing inflation, creating jobs, supporting domestic production and gradually reducing dependence on the dollar.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in a television interview last night that Iran would negotiate with the United States but remained wary of Washington, stressing that Tehran would only abide by its commitments if the other side did the same, Xinhua reported.

The statement was made in response to questions about whether ongoing diplomatic efforts could revive a memorandum of understanding signed by Iran and the United States in June and restore the rights of the Iranian nation.

"We can move forward" if Iran's actions are met with reciprocal and proportionate actions from the other side, the Iranian president said, acknowledging that the two sides may not achieve all of their goals.

Under the memorandum, the United States was to lift a naval blockade and sanctions on Iran’s oil and petrochemical industries and release frozen Iranian assets. Pezeshkian said Iran had exported nearly 90 million barrels of oil during the period the agreement was implemented.

Pezeshkian’s comments come amid ongoing economic difficulties in Iran. In a separate message yesterday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei called for "serious" attention to economic and vital challenges, including inflation, unemployment and the management of prices and markets. Iran needs stronger economic growth, increased investment and a boost in production, Khamenei said, calling greater reliance on domestic production key to addressing the country’s economic difficulties. When domestic production cannot meet demand, imports should be used "properly and wisely," he added.

Khamenei also called for maintaining national unity and protecting social cohesion, warning against statements that lead to hopelessness and weaken national and public motivation.

The comments come amid increased economic pressure from the United States on Iran.