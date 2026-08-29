At sea in Russia: the war has reached Russian beaches

The wind is blowing hard over the beach of Novorossiysk, a port city in the northern part of Russia's Black Sea coast. Some are walking along the promenade by the sea, others are sunbathing on the pebble beach in a sheltered spot. But suddenly an air raid siren is heard. In broad daylight. The sound of the sea and howling sirens - that's what this summer sounds like here, writes a report by the German public service broadcaster ARD.

Lifeguard Arthur picks up his megaphone and politely calls beachgoers to leave the beach. "In a way, I'm sacrificing myself to evacuate the beach", he tells ARD with pride. This year, his job is harder than ever.

Mostly because some categorically refuse to stop sunbathing by the sea and simply stay on the beach. Like pensioner Lyudmila and her friend: the two share a towel and continue chatting despite the alarm. Lyudmila is irritated: "Why all this fuss, when nothing is visible? They are just terrorizing people with this".

"I think this is just the beginning"

But the danger is completely real: on the night of August 12, Ukraine launched a massive strike on the port of Novorossiysk. There is a Russian naval base there. However, the large-scale attack did not only affect the territory of the port, but also residential buildings nearby, there were deaths and injuries, ARD points out.

Natasha lives not far from the port. "It was very scary", she says, adding that the whole town hasn't slept.

Natasha's family has lived here for decades. Her mother tells how the Germans bombed the area during World War II. And now it's happening again. "We thought the war was over", she says, quoted by ARD.

But on the night of August 12, there were such loud explosions that she and her great-grandson couldn't sleep for fear. The war has already reached her doorstep, in this popular Russian summer resort. And Natasha fears that this is just the beginning.

But the attacks by Ukraine are primarily affecting the Russian economy. The port of Novorossiysk is Russia's most important transport hub for foreign trade - for oil, grain and container cargo. But for days now, everything here has been at a standstill. In the Black Sea, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is escalating - as a result of mutual attacks on ports, energy facilities and merchant ships, about 97 percent of Ukrainian and Russian grain export capacities in the entire Black Sea region have been blocked, ARD reports.

A drone crashed on the beach

About 170 kilometers south along the Black Sea coast is the country's most famous holiday camp. Every morning the Russian anthem is played here and children raise the flag. From a Russian perspective, they have won the big prize: three weeks at the "Orlonyak" camp (translated as "little eagle").

Director Alexander Jeus says that here children learn to believe in themselves and their country, as well as in the fact that they can change the world. "Not through violence and wars, but through peaceful and beautiful deeds." Most of the youngsters have participated in talent contests to be here. Others have influential parents. Canceling the camp at this time is out of the question for the management.

A group of teenagers are currently taking a swimming course, but the lesson has to end abruptly: an air raid alert has also been issued at the summer camp.

In early August, beachgoers saw how serious the threat could be when a drone crashed on a crowded beach in the Russian Black Sea resort of Arkhipo-Osipovka - just 25 kilometers as the crow flies from the summer camp. According to official figures, seven people died in the crash, including four children. Videos on social media show gunfire before the collision, which probably means that Russian air defenses fired on the drone before it crashed on the beach. Russia claims Ukrainian attack was aimed directly at people on the beach.

Fewer guests at luxury resort Sochi

In the southernmost part of Russia's Black Sea region lies Sochi, which in Russia is a symbol of luxury vacations. Not many Russians can afford to vacation in this resort. This year there are significantly fewer tourists than usual. But not because of the high prices, says bartender Kira. "The reason is that there are drones and explosions here. When the sirens go off, people have to hide, they don't let them on the beach."

Traveling by car is also difficult: petrol stations are constantly running out of petrol. Authorities have ordered people on the coast to fill up only in emergencies, if there is any fuel at all. In the heat, cars pile up in traffic jams, which further unnerves holidaymakers. The war has now reached the Russian holiday paradise, writes the ARD at the end.

Author: Zilke Dietrich (ARD)