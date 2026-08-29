Russia carried out a massive airstrike in the Kiev region, the victims are dozens

At least 27 people were killed in a nighttime Russian airstrike in the Kiev region, said the head of the local military administration, Timur Tkachenko, quoted by Agence France-Presse and Reuters.

"The figure may not be final", he added on Telegram.

The attack, which caused a fire and explosions in a warehouse, injured 42 people. More than 380 people are being evacuated from the area of the strike in the Bucha region, according to the same source.

One person was killed and three were injured as a result of the night drone attack in the Izmail district in the southern part of Ukraine's Odessa region, the operational headquarters of the Izmail regional state administration reported on its Facebook page.

Damage was caused to transport infrastructure facilities.

“Eight food trucks caught fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fires“, the State Emergency Service of the Odessa region noted in a message on the Telegram channel.

The airstrike began before midnight at 11:20 p.m. and continued until late at night until 1:46 a.m. Over 20 drones attacked settlements in the southern part of the Odessa region, including Zatoka, Tatarbunary, Kiliya, Vilkovo, Izmail, etc.

At the time of the attack, Rositsa Kirova was in Izmail – Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Tourism in the 52nd National Assembly of the Republic of Bulgaria, who is on a visit on the occasion of the celebrations of the 205th anniversary of Bolgrad.

During the night attack in Izmail, the NSO officers accompanying the MP from the Bulgarian Parliament reacted quickly, quickly taking her to the shelter and helping other citizens in the hotel.

In the period 24-28 August, an official Bulgarian delegation had meetings with the Bulgarian community in Izmail, Bolgrad, the Bessarabian Municipality, Bolgrad District, Odessa and the village of Kamchik in the Saratsk Municipality.

The meetings were organized with the assistance of the Consul General in Odessa, Svetoslav Ivanov, and as part of the Bulgarian delegation, the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Bulgaria to Ukraine Zlatin Krastev and the Director General of the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency participated. Kiril Valchev.

The Bulgarians in the Odessa region number over 150,000 people and are the third largest according to the latest official census in Ukraine. In the city of Odessa itself, 50-60 thousand Bulgarians live. The largest compact Bulgarian population is concentrated in the Bolgrad, Izmail and Belgorod-Dniester regions.