Russia attacks warehouse near Kiev. Dozens of victims.

At least 27 people were killed in a Russian airstrike on the night of Saturday, August 29, in the Kiev region, the head of the regional military administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported on Saturday. Then a Russian drone hit a warehouse in the village of Mila (Buchansky district), causing explosions and a huge fire that spread to homes and a restaurant. In a post on Telegram, Tkachenko added that 42 people were injured and that more than 380 people were evacuated from the strike zone. He said at least 50 residential buildings were damaged in the attack.

In a statement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that a warehouse in Mila was hit, "followed by an explosion."

He did not give details about the location, but in the same message he wrote that criminal proceedings had been opened on charges of official negligence. – – There are rules in force - ammunition cannot be stored near homes or other populated areas.– According to Ukrainian prosecutors, the warehouse contained "explosive objects", but they did not provide details about the nature of the object.

"The terrible tragedy in Vishnevo did not serve as a lesson"

Ukrainian Prime Minister Sergei Koretsky, commenting on the strike, said that it was "criminal negligence". "Unfortunately, it can be stated that the terrible tragedy in Vishnevo did not serve as a lesson. Repeating the same mistakes in the fifth year of a full-scale invasion is criminal negligence. And all those responsible, without exception, must be severely punished so that such situations do not happen again."

In recent months, Russia and Ukraine have intensified long-range strikes against each other, leading to fires and many civilian casualties. In recent days, Russia has been attacking the Kiev region almost continuously with air strikes.