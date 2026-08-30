Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned today that Russia could escalate the war in Ukraine and provoke NATO, reported DPA.

"As I have already warned, the escalation by Russia is increasing. The next six months will be decisive. We should not rule out provocations by Russia against a NATO member state," Tusk wrote on the social network Ex after a conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, BTA specified.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe's Visit to Moscow on Wednesday has sparked speculation worldwide, noted DPA. According to American media, Ratcliffe warned Russia not to attack a NATO member state. When asked about the reports, the Kremlin denied them and blamed the West.

Poland has been one of Ukraine's biggest political and military backers since Russia's invasion. Poland itself also feels threatened by Moscow and has been dramatically increasing its defense spending.