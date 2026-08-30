One dead, five injured in shooting at Swiss party

One person has died and five others were injured in a shooting in the northern Swiss town of Aarau near Zurich, police said.

According to a local tabloid, the incident took place during a rave party. A large-scale police operation is underway. People are being urged to avoid the area.

The shots were fired shortly before 3:00 a.m. local time at an annual techno festival at the city's racecourse, which was attended by around 3,500 people, local media reported. Neither the motive nor the perpetrators are yet known.