UK arms suppliers to Ukraine warned of threat from Russia

The executives of British military companies supplying weapons to Ukraine have been warned of a threat from Russian special services, the Daily Mail reports.

According to the newspaper, such a warning was made during a meeting of high-ranking officials with heads of defense companies in early summer, "Focus" specified. The authorities believe that companies involved in the supply of weapons and drones to Ukraine may be at increased risk.

Among these companies, the publication names Ukrspecsystems, BAE Systems, Callen-Lenz and the manufacturer of the Storm Shadow missiles — MBDA.

The reason for the strengthening of security measures, as the newspaper notes, was, among other things, reports of thwarted assassination attempts against the leaders of German defense companies.