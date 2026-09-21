Trump is turning the future triumphal arch near Washington into a military complex

US President Donald Trump has announced that the planned triumphal arch near Washington will also serve as a military complex. According to him, the facility will house drones and snipers, as well as large quantities of ammunition, News.bg reports.

The planned structure is about 76 meters high and should be built near the Arlington National Cemetery, near the Memorial Bridge. Trump said that the decision was made at the request of the US military. However, the Pentagon has not provided additional details beyond the president's statement.

Trump has not explained what specific military necessity necessitates the deployment of such facilities in the arch. The project has already been controversial because of its location, about a mile from an active military base and about two miles from the Pentagon.

Retired Marine Corps Colonel Mark Cancian has questioned the need for a new military facility at the site. He says existing infrastructure nearby already has the necessary military capabilities, and storing ammunition in the arch would create additional logistical problems.

The project also faces legal hurdles. Veterans have filed a lawsuit to stop construction, arguing that the structure would disrupt the historic view between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery. A federal judge has already ordered the administration to provide advance notice of activities on the site.

Additional questions have arisen because of its proximity to Ronald Reagan National Airport. On September 18, the Federal Aviation Administration announced that the structure would not pose a hazard to aviation, provided that a highly visible "eternal flame" was placed at its top and the arch itself was illuminated.

The Arc de Triomphe is part of Trump's broader plans to change the face of Washington, which also include a new ballroom at the White House, renovation of the Reflecting Pool in front of the Lincoln Memorial, and the redevelopment of a golf course in "East Potomac Park."