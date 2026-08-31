Sanchez: Disinformation from Russia, Israel and the far right has fueled the migrant crisis in Ceuta

Spanish authorities continue to investigate the causes of the mass influx of migrants from Morocco to the Spanish exclave of Ceuta in July, said Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, quoted by “Agence France-Presse“ and “Reuters“, BTA reports.

According to him, on July 30 and 31, a significant amount of rumors and disinformation related to Russia, Israel and the international far right were spread on social networks. According to Sanchez, the topic of migration has been used to attack Spain and to deepen divisions in Europe.

The prime minister specified that he was referring to an analysis by the European External Action Service.

Disinformation about the decision of the Spanish Supreme Court

Sanchez cited as an example the distorted presentation on social networks of a decision of the Spanish Supreme Court of July 8.

According to the claims spread, any migrant who reaches Ceuta by swimming could no longer be returned to Morocco.

The Spanish prime minister also rejected the version that the Moroccan authorities were in some way at the root of the migration wave.

“No intelligence service with which the Spanish government usually cooperates doubts this“, he said Sanchez.

Madrid: The solution lies in cooperation with Morocco

According to Sanchez, the borders of Ceuta and the other Spanish exclave Melilla are among the most complex in the world.

He also highlighted the huge difference in economic opportunities and per capita income on both sides of the border.

“We must realize that this crisis can only be resolved through cooperation, not through distrust of Morocco“, the Spanish prime minister said.

Meanwhile, his government will approve a 168 million euro plan to revive Ceuta's economy.

Tens of thousands of migrants crossed the border

Around 70,000 migrants crossed the border between Morocco and Ceuta a month ago, with some reaching the Spanish border. exclave by land, while others swam across.

Many of them subsequently returned to Morocco, but according to Sanchez, about 5,000 people remained in Ceuta. Among them are approximately 1,200 unaccompanied minors.

However, local authorities give a higher estimate and speak of about 10,000 migrants still in Ceuta.

At least 91 people died in the migration wave, according to official figures from local authorities. Non-governmental organizations in Morocco report dozens of missing and at least 141 victims.