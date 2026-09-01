The Italian company Leonardo has set foot in Ukraine

The Italian public company "Leonardo", developing activities in the defense, aerospace and security sectors, is establishing a presence in Ukraine, focusing on drones, artificial intelligence and air defense, BNR indicated.



"The creation of Leonardo Ukraine marks an important step beyond a simple commercial presence in Kiev", Agenzia Nova reported. It points out that in this way, "the Italian company is equipping itself with a corporate tool through which it can directly enter the technological and industrial ecosystem built by Ukraine during the four-year conflict, select partners, test solutions, evaluate joint development and production programs".



This is considered the key value for the new company, which allows it to manage one of the most advanced laboratories in the world for drones, electronic warfare, sensors, artificial intelligence and low-cost air defense.



Agenzia nova also notes that Kiev is becoming attractive in a financial and industrial European plan because "Brussels no longer considers Ukrainian industry only as a beneficiary of aid, but is focused on its gradual integration into the European defense industrial and technological base".