The government of Ukraine has decided that the country's fuel reserves will be stored in underground storage facilities.
The state has launched a two-year pilot project, with the measure aimed at protecting state and commercial reserves of petroleum products against continuous air strikes on ground infrastructure, BNR summarized.
According to the new regulation, from the beginning of 2027, all market operators and importers will be obliged to store at least 20% of their mandatory minimum reserves of diesel fuel underground.
The reserves will be stored in natural geological structures, caves, depleted gas and oil fields, as well as sealed linear sections of the main pipeline network. At the same time, specially dug reinforced concrete tanks will be built.
Interestingly, the regulation gives private traders the right to build and license their own underground capacities.
The exact locations and capacities of the facilities remain classified information for the news.
Ukraine moves its strategic fuel reserves underground
The state launches a two-year pilot project
Sep 1, 2026 06:51 47
The government of Ukraine has decided that the country's fuel reserves will be stored in underground storage facilities.